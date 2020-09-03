‘Hitmen’ welcome nod to Simon and Garfunkel | READER COMMENTARY

When I glanced at the cover of last Friday’s “WKND” section, I did a double-take. The photo of Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, featured in the cover story, had been posed to exactly replicate the cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s iconic “Greatest Hits” album from 1972 (Variety: ”How Mel and Sue Went From ‘Bake Off’ to Bump Off With Peacock’s ‘Hitmen,’” Aug. 6). As a member of the Baby Boomer generation, this album had been one of my favorites and, of course, I immediately played the entire song list! I’m sure many from my generation enjoyed the reference as much as I did.
I have no idea what these stars of “Hitmen” have to do with the album, but I will certainly watch their series on Peacock, and perhaps I will find out.
Thank you for the unexpected walk down memory lane. Incidentally, the music was as wonderful as ever. I am happy to report that, like many of us, it has aged gracefully!
Elizabeth Fink, Towson
