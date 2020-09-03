‘Hitmen’ welcome nod to Simon and Garfunkel | READER COMMENTARY

When I glanced at the cover of last Friday’s “WKND” section, I did a double-take. The photo of Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, featured in the cover story, had been posed to exactly replicate the cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s iconic “Greatest Hits” album from 1972 (Variety: ”How Mel and Sue Went From ‘Bake Off’ to Bump Off With Peacock’s ‘Hitmen,’” Aug. 6). As a member of the Baby Boomer generation, this album had been one of my favorites and, of course, I immediately played the entire song list! I’m sure many from my generation enjoyed the reference as much as I did.