Apparently, some people think it’s an invasion of privacy to have your face photographed by a machine at the airport (“DHS may require all travelers — including U.S. citizens — to be photographed as they enter or leave the country at airports,” Dec. 3).
Actually, I recently had a vacation in Australia and New Zealand. On the trip home, I entered the United States at Los Angeles International Airport. Part of the entry process was that I had the picture on my passport scanned and my face photographed for comparison.
I found it reassuring. The process was quicker and less expensive than the previous method where I had to show my passport to a border control agent and answer a few questions. The lines moved more quickly and the screening was probably more accurate. The reason I was reassured is that the process makes it less likely that someone will steal my passport while I am out of the country in order to get into the United States using my passport.
Anyone at the airport can take my picture without my knowledge or consent so I see no problem with the government taking my picture to make sure that my passport and I are entering the country together.
Henry Farkas, Pikesville
