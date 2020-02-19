I read with interest the editorial, “Cramped seating is pushing travelers to boiling point” (Feb. 18). There is another major issue regarding discomfort related to airline travel: oxygen levels during flight. The dirty little secret is that the cabin pressure during flight is not at sea level.
The airplane must use considerable fuel to decompress the cabin. During the 1950s, 20-year-old, healthy U.S. Army recruits were tested at various altitudes to determine at what level they would only mildly feel discomfort and save fuel if the plane was not at sea level. In fact, today the cabin pressure during flight is comparable to 8,000 feet elevation on long-haul flights and a mean decrease of oxygen saturation of 4.4%.
Similarly, today the cabin pressure is comparable to 5,000 to 6,000 feet elevation on short-haul flights. This explains why you feel tired after a plane flight even though all are you are doing is sitting. You are tired after a plane flight because you have been sitting in a decreased oxygen environment during flight. While this works for 20-year-old healthy soldiers, there can be some real problems with elderly passengers with heart or lung ailments.
Dr. Leon Reinstein, Pikesville
