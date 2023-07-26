Don’t ignore link between air pollution and dementia | READER COMMENTARY

Seniors who show signs of restlessness and irritability, as well as cognitive decline, may be suffering from Alzheimer's disease. File. (Tribune Content Agency) (fizkes // Shutterstock)

I write this after reading Beryl Rosenstein’s letter to the editor, “Take these steps to hold off Alzheimer’s disease” (July 25). All of the writer’s suggestions are valid, but I want to add that air pollution is an emerging cause of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Even the Alzheimer’s Association says that improving air quality will decrease the risk of dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Disease International Conference of 2021 also issued a news release to that effect, essentially saying that a reduction of fine particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide, which is a traffic pollutant, would result in a reduction of Alzheimer’s disease. The news release also said that air pollution can lead to a build-up of beta amyloid in the blood and the brain.

Beta amyloid is a central component of the amyloid plaques that destroy the brain cells in Alzheimer’s disease. Prevention of air pollutants that induce dementia is in our hands. Using HEPA air purifiers in homes and indoor workplaces and providing appropriate N95 masks for outdoor workers would be the way to go.

It is high time we recognized the burning of fossil fuels and attendant, devastating human-made climate change as clear and present dangers to human cognitive health. To prevent Alzheimer’s disease, we must tackle both vigorously or we will not only have to deal with extreme weather events but also an alarming increase in dementia in our aging population which would be enough to break Medicare and the rest of our health care system.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

