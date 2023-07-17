People understand air pollution if not climate change | READER COMMENTARY

In any effort to get people to change their behavior, words and phrases matter. Attaching a motivating name to an issue can be the clarion call to action.

This brings me to the editorial, “It’s not the heat, it’s the stupidity: Latest wake-up call on climate change” (July 16). Climate change is in part a result of greenhouse gas emissions, as the piece reported. The phrase evolved out of global warming, but for many, if it was a cold day, it was hard to convince the ordinary citizen that the Earth was warming. But ultimately, whatever the effect, the cause is pollution, and whether you are of the political right or left, pollution spews a nasty negative. It’s something we can all see, smell and even taste to understand.

Moreover, for years there had been very successful anti-pollution campaigns that worked. While “climate change” is real, for the average person it may be harder to actually know what to do about it. How does a person change the climate? What can I do about the weather? “Pollution” is an easier target. One must stop filling the sky with disgusting, putrid gasses. Stop burning toxic chemicals, and while at it, fix your exhaust pipe on that old car.

Who on this little blue planet is going to argue with that?

— Abe Novick, Towson

