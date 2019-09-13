Franchot did a cool job lobbying for millions in state spending on temporary school air conditioning

The short term solution to finally provide some cooling relief to the un-air conditioned Baltimore County Public Schools facilities is long overdue (“Baltimore County schools, closed Thursday because of high heat, get air conditioning money from state panel," Sept. 12).
Let’s not forget where the push started. Comptroller Peter Franchot began this fight for this relief over five years ago, and he never stopped. He continued to advocate for the schools being ignored in failing, neglected buildings like Dulaney High.
Quite simply, Peter Franchot has been the wisest man in the room.
Thank you, comptroller. We are moving forward together.
Jennifer H. Tarr, Cockeysville
The writer is co-founder of Friends of Dulaney.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.