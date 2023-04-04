A well-deserved salute to Robert Gallo | READER COMMENTARY

Dr. Robert Gallo, co-discoverer of the AIDS virus, has served as the director of University of Maryland - Institute of Human Virology. March 27, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Good for Dan Rodricks saluting scientist Robert Gallo who at 86 is leaving administrative duties at the Institute of Human Virology downtown (”Dan Rodricks: Renowned scientist Robert Gallo takes on emeritus role at Baltimore’s Institute of Human Virology,” March 28).

Gallo came to Baltimore under a noxious cloud, notorious after having been erroneously portrayed by actor Alan Alda as a ruthless schemer in a 1993 movie about the early discoveries of HIV-AIDS. But he dispelled that misguided reputation and stayed at his institute for 27 years through today, when some in his field go on to greater glory and leave their early work to wither.

In my brief encounter with him, I discovered Gallo is bright as heck and gracious as heck, not always an automatic coupling. In General George Patton’s words: “Success is how high you bounce when you hit bottom.”

Well done, Dr. Gallo.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

