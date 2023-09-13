GOP imperils lifesaving AIDS program | READER COMMENTARY

The names of those lost to HIV/AIDS are read aloud at the New York City AIDS Memorial on World AIDS DAY 2022 on Dec. 1, 2022 in New York City. (Chance Yeh/Getty Images for Housing Works) ((C)2022 CHANCE YEH t9175797438@GMAIL/Getty Images for Housing Works)

I was disappointed but not shocked to read that the GOP is threatening to withhold funding for an AIDS program sponsored by former President George W. Bush that has saved 25 million lives including the lives of 5.5 million infants born HIV-free (“Republican opposition to abortion threatens global HIV/AIDS program that has saved 25 million lives,” Sept. 9).

Opposition to continued funding of the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, program was not surprisingly sparked by the Heritage Foundation, which erroneously accused the Joe Biden administration of using the program to promote a domestic radical social agenda overseas. Heritage called HIV/AIDS a “lifestyle disease” that should be suppressed by “education, moral suasion and legal sanctions.” The Heritage Foundation and Republican lawmakers have also falsely claimed that PEPFAR funds have been used to promote abortion access.

Lifestyle diseases — defined as those related to modifiable behaviors such as smoking, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity — include heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, obesity and chronic lung disease affecting hundreds of millions of Americans. Other health problems related to lifestyle choices include sexually transmitted diseases, alcohol-related liver disease and substance abuse disorders. Perhaps the Heritage Foundation would like to see government funding for prevention and treatment of these lifestyle diseases curtailed only to be replaced by education, moral suasion and legal sanctions.

Widespread introduction and availability of contraception, pre-exposure prophylaxis, early diagnosis and AIDS drugs supported by the PEPFAR program have led to a dramatic reduction in the number of newly orphaned children in sub-Saharan Africa and an 80% decrease in deaths of infants and children from AIDS. It would be shameful to decrease support for this lifesaving program.

— Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville

