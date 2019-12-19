I’ve lived in a suburb of Baltimore my entire life and always woke up to The Baltimore Sun on my kitchen counter. Yet, until taking the course, “Critical Analysis of Health: AIDS” this semester, I had no idea the extent of Baltimore’s problem. When I became old enough to pay attention to the news, I felt inundated with the message that Baltimore had an opioid problem, a drug problem, an income inequality problem. But in my course this semester, I felt completely uneducated about the city’s HIV/AIDs problem.