HIV patients threatened by proposed CMS rule | READER COMMENTARY

In the midst of a pandemic that has resulted in 4 million new Medicaid enrollments across the country and almost 128,000 job losses and 4,000 deaths in Maryland, it is more critical than ever that patients with chronic conditions like HIV are able to afford the medication they need. As health care advocates, Consumers for Quality Care urges the Trump administration to swiftly pull back this proposal to ensure affordable access to critical care. Marylanders depend on it