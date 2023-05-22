AI and social media: a bad mix | READER COMMENTARY

The basis for reliance on artificial intelligence, or AI, to be a positive benefit to humanity is that the digital technology permits the assembly and analysis of enormous amounts of data in a very short period of time (”AI: the latest advancement to get a bad rap before it really gets going,” May 16). From where is this data aggregated? Social media! What could possibly go wrong?
— Larry Williams, Towson
