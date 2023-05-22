AI and social media: a bad mix | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The basis for reliance on artificial intelligence, or AI, to be a positive benefit to humanity is that the digital technology permits the assembly and analysis of enormous amounts of data in a very short period of time (”AI: the latest advancement to get a bad rap before it really gets going,” May 16). From where is this data aggregated? Social media! What could possibly go wrong?

— Larry Williams, Towson

