‘To be is to be perceived’: The AI future is here | READER COMMENTARY

In answering David DeGrazia’s recent commentary, “At what point does AI become conscious? And what do we owe it once it gets there?” (April 20), it’s easy to conflate so-called “weak AI” and “strong AI.” Weak artificial intelligence is the stuff of computerized chess, whirring robots, mortgage applications, facial recognition, self-driving cars, smart assistants — and, yes, essay-writing chatbots. Whereas strong AI, or artificial general intelligence (AGI), is where the more-exciting future lies, and where consciousness is likelier. Chatbots, defaulting to the brute force of weak AI, are of course unconscious, despite their deceptive wow factor; but the take-away isn’t that AGI will be unconscious, too.

Neuroscientists and philosophers of mind continue to unspool what human consciousness is — its neurophysiological pillars, cognitive functions, awareness, perception and experience. One might think of AGI as an amplified analog of the human brain, but made with non-biological materials. AGI’s cognition suite will unsurprisingly comprise imagination, creativity, thought experimentation and complex problem-solving, among many other skills. Eventually AGI will self-optimize without human intervention, in effect managing its own evolution and in the process attaining superior cognition.

To be clear, consciousness — the mind — doesn’t drift in some ethereal manner, untethered from the brain, but rather dependently emerges from the brain. Grounded in the physical, not the metaphysical. Of course, humans are self-aware and individually differ in how they experience the world for reasons like understanding: Two people’s experience rubbing the same tree bark may result in different experiences of, say, roughness. The result accommodates a multiplicity of realities, based on conscious perception.

“To be is to be perceived,” as philosopher George Berkeley proposed. There’s no reason to believe it’ll be different with conscious AGI, which will trigger the rights and responsibilities that DeGrazia describes.

— Keith Tidman, Bethesda

The current controversy on artificial intelligence and how it will affect society negatively is on the front burner in the computer world. However, this discussion requires a history lesson. When the automobile was introduced into society, the same criticisms were expressed. Many people were skeptical of this new mode of transportation, which was noisy, expensive and dangerous. Critics argued the car was a fad that would never catch on and that horses would always be the preferred method of travel. Others raised concerns about the impact of vehicles on the environment, with some warning that they would pollute the air and harm public health. Human habits criticize most innovations as departing from established thinking on doing things. This leads to skepticism, resistance or outright opposition from those accustomed to the status quo or who fear change. Robots cannot feel because feeling only exists in creatures with minds and brains. Humans create chatbots and other digital intelligent applications and produce mindless digital systems.

Algorithms inserted in a chat can eliminate the adverse outcomes from these applications and ease the fear. By applying simple rules to the AI programs, our word assistant will fit in with society and behave itself. The benefits of this phenomenon outweigh any suspicion of abuse. The ChatGPT innovation is a gem for all charged with writing. It chats with you and uses the conversational mode to make the chat personal. The better way to experience this application is to download and try it for free. Alert: you and I are the pilots of this incredible craft called the human body, and chat is our co-pilot.

Also, join me in urging the developers to eliminate the word “artificial” and replace it with “digital intelligence.” This phenomenon has moved forward to being part of our digital lives. The future is here.

— John Holter, Baltimore

The writer is a retired computer system manager.

