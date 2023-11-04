Will AI make doctors like me obsolete? | READER COMMENTARY

Text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website. ChatGPT has made artificial intelligence widely available to health care providers where it can be a useful tool in making diagnoses. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (Richard Drew/AP)

I am a practicing physician. The recent commentary by Katherine Goodman and Daniel Morgan says that artificial intelligence should become a partner in deciphering the probabilities of diagnoses for doctors and medical students in training and that doctors must understand AI like they might a trusted colleague or even a spouse (”Why doctors should get to know AI as well as they know their spouses,” Oct. 26).

Aside from the fact that after 40 years of marriage I am still trying to understand my spouse, reading that article forced me to see my fate writ large on the screen of my practice. I thought to myself that the day is not far off for any one of my patients to call me up and say, “Doc, I already know what my probable diagnosis is. ChatGPT says that the probability of me having lymphoma is 5% but having thyroid cancer is 60%. I want you to focus on thyroid cancer, please. I know ChatGPT is accurate because ChatGPT and I are close. It understands me better than my spouse and I understand ChatGPT better than you.”

I imagine myself replying feebly, “ChatGPT is only as good as your input. What did you input into ChatGPT?”

Then I think of my patient replying, “Are you telling me, Doc, that I don’t know how to ask ChatGPT answers to my questions the right way? Remember, I am Gen Z and you are Gen Obsolete.”

Case closed for me, at least in my terrifying imagination.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

