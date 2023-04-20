Seniors and technology: an uneasy mix | READER COMMENTARY

Nidia Silva samples a virtual reality experience in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida. It was part of an initiative using virtual reality to fulfill seniors' last wishes through immersive technology. File. (Rhona Wise/AFP/Getty Images). (RHONA WISE/Getty)

As someone approaching his 91st birthday, I was obviously interested in the recent commentary by Gail Collins (”How 90 became the new 60,” April 16). She paints a passing and pleasing picture of those of us who make it to our twilight years and have, or had, worthwhile vocations and artistic endeavors to bring us there with our mental skills intact.

From a childhood growing up the Great Depression, I carry some of the earmarks of those times. Those who know me may very kindly label me as a fiscal conservative and one who carried out financial transactions for many years via cash and a checkbook. I attempted to bypass the advent of the credit card but capitulated to its use after a period of 15 years as it became mandatory on some transactions. And I could say the same of cellphone use and its addition of apps: All claimed to make financial transactions easier.

In our vast runaway and advancing electronic technology, it seems we need a second cellphone, of sorts, to receive the code that verifies the first call. Even small businesses and medical practitioners are picking up the use of a subcontractor to bill for services and deal with human interactions. Thus, contact with humans becomes more limited over time as electronic and robotic information increases.

I’m not one who glories in the “good old days,” but there surely must be a few old-timers around who are stuck in the ways of a several decades back and have difficulty keeping up with measures that are there for everyone’s alleged “convenience, security and privacy.”

One can keep up daily exercise, maintain mental agility, maintain a positive outlook but, personally, can be confounded, time and time again, at trying to negotiate this rapidly advancing technological era.

— Donald T. Hart, Towson

