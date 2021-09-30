Police need to crack down on speeders | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding the letter to the editor, “Aggressive drivers are scaring teens off the road” (Sept. 24), these aggressive drivers also scare senior citizens off the interstates as well. This results in far more traffic moving to back roads than they are designed to handle. Overcrowding such roads — which often have narrow lanes, blind curves, bicyclists, pedestrians, school buses, and mail deliveries — is dangerous. It reduces the quality of life for those residents who live in rural areas and for people in these COVID-19 pandemic times who want to exercise safely outdoors.