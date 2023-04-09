Credit Brian Frosh for comprehensive report on abuse | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh walks on the House of Delegates chamber floor before the annual State of the State address on Jan. 30, 2019, in Annapolis. Frosh supervised a years-long investigation into child sexual abuse within the Baltimore Catholic archdiocese. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The investigation into the allegations of hundreds of incidents of sexual abuse over decades in Baltimore by clergy and others within the Catholic Church organization was an incredible undertaking by the Office of the Maryland Attorney General.

That office does not have a large criminal investigation division and yet the study is comprehensive and the report skillfully written (”Report shows ‘astonishing’ depravity in sexual abuse of more than 600 in Baltimore’s Catholic archdiocese,” April 5). The office is to be commended on that work and credit should be given where it is due. The investigation was initiated, performed and completed under the direction of former Attorney General Brian Frosh who headed the office until January of this year.

We have Frosh and his staff to thank for this critical information.

— Kathleen Morse, Baltimore

