Redacted report leaves deep suspicions | READER COMMENTARY

Teresa Lancaster looks at a page of the redacted report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

I have to ask why even one sentence of the Maryland Attorney General’s report regarding child sexual abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore must be redacted. Truths remain sealed (”Report shows ‘astonishing’ depravity in sexual abuse of more than 600 in Baltimore’s Catholic archdiocese,” April 5).

As long as the salacious archdiocese and the smarmy Vatican continue to obfuscate the truth, the more that parishioners will leave the Roman Catholic Church in droves. I went to a local parochial grade school and a private boys’ Catholic high school. I remember in parochial school when priests would address the class for a few minutes. We were truly thrilled by their presence.

I have not attended Mass in many years. Priests? I do not trust them. They are mere mortals and the pain they have inflicted on vulnerable children is incomprehensible. My take is that I circumvent the priests and pray to a higher authority named Jesus Christ. Attending church does not make someone “holier than thou.”

The predators are still out there. I encourage others to do the same.

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

