What makes one 30-year business closing more notable than another? | READER COMMENTARY

This is the way After Midnight ends, not with a bang, but with a whimper.

After 30 years in business, the trendy dress and accessory shop, After Midnight, quietly closed her doors in Fells Point last weekend to no fanfare, no interviews. It just closed.

For three decades, After Midnight stood on Broadway in the heart of Fells Point offering up funky and elegant items, such as Mary Francis handbags and designer clothing from Gracia, along with fun earrings, sunglasses and arrays of scarves. For the men, she carried the line of the authentic Hawaiian shirts worn by Tom Selleck in Magnum P.I.

So I ask myself, what makes one 30-year closing more special than another (“Bye, Hon: Iconic Baltimore cafe closing after 30 years will become Foreman Wolf concept,” (April 29))? I don’t know. But I know that Fells Point will not be the same without this shop and her very special owner, Kat Dickinson.

— Mary-Jo Ford Dale, Baltimore

