African Americans are not part of Trump’s America

Dear Donald J. Trump:
I am a citizen of the United States of America and write you as a person of color. The words you speak are offensive and it is my belief that you are a racist (“Better to have a few rats than to be one,” July 27). It is clear to me that I am not a part of your America.
The chants of “lock her up” and “send her back” are the hallmark of your rallies and remind me of lynching mobs under the caption “make America great again.” It is my impression that you are a dangerous person and threaten my well being by your racism. In terms of the African American community, believe the polls that 94 percent of us DO NOT like or support you. The majority of us view you as a racist as demonstrated by your words and actions. In case no one has advised you, those you parade at your convenience to show you have “black friends” are not people who are highly regarded in the African American community, or in circles of people of color. It is admitted that the “lone” family member who supports you, the rest of the family generally considers to be a “jerk.” Now you know!
The Coalition of African American Pastors most likely are among the 6 percent of African Americans who support you. They appear to take delight as you publicly tap dance on their heads. The city of Baltimore has its share of urban decay, as do many cities across this nation. Does your budget proposal contain funds sufficient to aid cities’ rodent control programs? Does your budget contain funds sufficient to support inner city youth programs and summer jobs programs? Does your budget contain funds sufficient to support the public system of education? Does your budget contain funds sufficient to support affordable housing programs? Do you have any plans on the table to take the guns off the streets? How far would funds that have supported the enterprises of you and your administration have gone to support the areas referenced above? For instance, you gave the most wealthy people a tax cut that will cost an estimated $1 trillion to $2.3 trillion over 10 years.
As a taxpayer, I have footed the bill for your golf outings at the cost of $102 million, your family security at the cost of $120 million, the cost of your July 4th military parade to the tune of $5.4 million and more than $1 milliion in airfare for Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Not to mention $130,000 for an office door and $53,000 in helicopter trips for Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke and $31,000 for a mahogany dining room table for Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson. Secretary of Veteran’s Affairs David Shulkin paid trips for his wife to go to the Wimbledon Tennis tournament, EPA Administrator Steve Pruitt spent thousands on domestic and international airfare, Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price spent $1 million in travel costs.
Do you call any of those people out of their names or proclaim them as crooks and call for them to be locked up? How about in the case of Dr. Carson? Do you tell him to go back to Africa? By the way, tweeting at all hours of the night and name-calling is acting like a bully child and not reflective of a mature thinking adult. Through the eyes of this African American citizen of the United States, you have brought great harm to this nation, both domestic and internationally. You have not upheld your oath of office. You freely engage with leaders of rogue nations and you have realigned long-standing relationships this country took years to build.
I have learned through life to not trust liars. You are a well documented pathological liar and show no bounds in distorting fact and truth. You do not merit or deserve the support of the African American community. Ninety-four percent of African Americans do not support you. I am one of them.
Joy C. West, Silver Spring
