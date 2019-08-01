African Americans are not part of Trump’s America

The chants of “lock her up” and “send her back” are the hallmark of your rallies and remind me of lynching mobs under the caption “make America great again.” It is my impression that you are a dangerous person and threaten my well being by your racism. In terms of the African American community, believe the polls that 94 percent of us DO NOT like or support you. The majority of us view you as a racist as demonstrated by your words and actions. In case no one has advised you, those you parade at your convenience to show you have “black friends” are not people who are highly regarded in the African American community, or in circles of people of color. It is admitted that the “lone” family member who supports you, the rest of the family generally considers to be a “jerk.” Now you know!