U.S. must help address hunger and economic woes in Afghanistan | READER COMMENTARY

The United Nations estimates that 1 million children under the age of 5 are likely to starve to death this winter, along with millions of older Afghan children and adults. The economic upheaval largely responsible for the famine is mostly the result of conditions related to the American war and to postwar U.S. policies. The U.S. has placed sanctions on Afghanistan and has frozen over $9 billion of the country’s assets. This has caused banking to cease and the economy to crash with Afghan civilians having no way to support themselves or to obtain food, while also making it impossible for most aid organizations to help.