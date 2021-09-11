U.S. failure in Afghanistan haunts 9/11 anniversary | READER COMMENTARY

Twenty years after the Pearl Harbor attacks, Japan was our staunch ally, a genuine democracy and a blossoming economic and cultural powerhouse. The Japanese have only become more so since that anniversary. Twenty years after the 9/11 attacks, the Afghan petri dish that nurtured those attacks is unchanged. The Taliban rules Afghanistan as ruthlessly and harbors the same virulent anti-West, anti-modernism hate that gave rise to that sad September day (”Afghanistan withdrawal compares unfavorably to past disasters,” Sept. 9).
Despite a massive cost in American blood and treasure, nothing has changed for the better with respect to the threats to our homeland. Indeed, we are very likely in higher peril of terrorist attacks than ever. Clearly, the current generation of Americans have been ill-served by our political and military leadership. Post World War II American leaders were extraordinarily successful in turning our most fierce enemies into our most reliable friends. The folks in charge for the past 20 years have misled, bungled and lied with a hubris and incompetence that is breathtaking.
If we have anything to celebrate on this anniversary, I am not sure what it is. Many Americans have sacrificed much these past 20 years and their sacrifice deserves honor and respect. That their high heroism has been wasted by our terrible leadership class is tragic and has contributed mightily to our current historical low regard for most establishment institutions.
Jon Ketzner, Cumberland
