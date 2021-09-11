U.S. failure in Afghanistan haunts 9/11 anniversary | READER COMMENTARY

Despite a massive cost in American blood and treasure, nothing has changed for the better with respect to the threats to our homeland. Indeed, we are very likely in higher peril of terrorist attacks than ever. Clearly, the current generation of Americans have been ill-served by our political and military leadership. Post World War II American leaders were extraordinarily successful in turning our most fierce enemies into our most reliable friends. The folks in charge for the past 20 years have misled, bungled and lied with a hubris and incompetence that is breathtaking.