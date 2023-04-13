Who botched Afghanistan withdrawal? Many of the facts point to Trump. | READER COMMENTARY

Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani, File) (Shekib Rahmani/AP)

I just read the letter to the editor about the Afghanistan withdrawal from Michael Ernest of Catonsville. However, he didn’t include all the facts (”Afghanistan withdrawal handled poorly,” April 10).

It was Donald Trump not Joe Biden who negotiated directly with the Taliban terrorists and excluded the Afghan army.

It was Trump not Biden who drew down U.S. forces from 13,000 to 2,500 making them vulnerable to attack.

It was Trump not Biden who ordered the release 5,000 prisoners, one of whom would become the new leader of Afghanistan.

It was Trump not Biden who wanted to invite the Taliban leaders to Camp David on the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, thus legitimizing the Taliban on the world stage.

It was Trump not Biden who agreed to a May 1 exit from Afghanistan, then bragged that he didn’t have an exit strategy.

It was Trump not Biden who refused to brief Biden’s incoming team on the situation in Afghanistan.

It was Trump not Biden who boasted that the withdrawal of U.S. troops he had set in motion could not be stopped.

Seems like quite a lot of the fiasco in Afghanistan’s withdrawal can be placed right in Trump’s lap.

It’s a shame that all the facts don’t matter in America anymore. We really need to get back to the good old days and to the good old politicians who scrapped among themselves but still got things done for the citizens of the United States. It it seems like we’re just sitting in limbo right now, wondering whether our democracy will really survive.

— Jeff Rew, Columbia

