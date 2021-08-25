Anti-war protesters were right: U.S. was doomed to failure in Afghanistan | READER COMMENTARY

Thanks to Jean Athey for her letter to the editor on one of the lessons of the U.S. war against Afghanistan. It’s a lesson that should have been learned long ago: War is not about helping anyone except the profiteers (”Afghanistan shows folly of militarizing foreign policy,” Aug. 20).
U.S. intervention usually carries a tremendously terrible price for the citizens of the country attacked, as well as for the soldiers sent to fight it — all the while enriching a few. The news media keep interviewing generals and diplomats about why this debacle occurred. Why not interview those of us who protested 20 years ago that this was immoral and doomed to failure?
Terry Fitzgerald, Baltimore
