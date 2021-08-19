xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Afghanis suffer but people in U.S. face hardships, too | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 19, 2021 4:00 PM
Members of the Old Guard stand next to the casket of a U.S. soldier during a full military honors burial ceremony next to Section 60, the section of Arlington National Cemetery reserved for those killed during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, on August 16, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images).
Members of the Old Guard stand next to the casket of a U.S. soldier during a full military honors burial ceremony next to Section 60, the section of Arlington National Cemetery reserved for those killed during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, on August 16, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images).

As sad as it is with the debacle in Afghanistan, I wonder why President Joe Biden forgot to mention the human suffering taking place here in the United States (”State prosecutors charge Baltimore’s ‘39 babies’ gang with 4 murders, multiple shootings and carjackings,” Aug. 18).

For days now, the focus on Afghanistan allows people to forget our troubles here: children reading on a first-grade level while entering the fifth-grade, millions without health insurance, no clear plan to force vaccinations, and unemployment rates off the charts.

Please speak to your mayor, governor, and local legislators about our own woes and demand a plan of action to help the citizens of not only Maryland but ideas for the United States.

Martha Lappe, Baltimore

