Afghanis suffer but people in U.S. face hardships, too | READER COMMENTARY

As sad as it is with the debacle in Afghanistan, I wonder why President Joe Biden forgot to mention the human suffering taking place here in the United States (”State prosecutors charge Baltimore’s ‘39 babies’ gang with 4 murders, multiple shootings and carjackings,” Aug. 18).
For days now, the focus on Afghanistan allows people to forget our troubles here: children reading on a first-grade level while entering the fifth-grade, millions without health insurance, no clear plan to force vaccinations, and unemployment rates off the charts.
Please speak to your mayor, governor, and local legislators about our own woes and demand a plan of action to help the citizens of not only Maryland but ideas for the United States.
Martha Lappe, Baltimore
