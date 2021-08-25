Blame cowardly Afghans, not the U.S., for fall of country | READER COMMENTARY

I’ve been watching all the finger-pointing and blame games going on now, especially by the Republicans, over the Afghanistan troop withdrawal. Common sense says there is only one group to blame for all the withdrawal chaos going on in Afghanistan now. Who, you ask? The Afghan government and mostly the Afghan military. We can supply them with the proper amount of military equipment to do the job of securing their country, we can give them years or even decades of one-on-one training and conditioning to create a functioning army to defend their country but the one thing you can’t teach them or give to them is what they needed the most and that was courage. That the one thing they had to develop all by themselves and that’s where everything fell apart (”CIA director meets Taliban leader in Kabul as fears for Afghanistan grow,” Aug. 24).