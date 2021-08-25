Blame cowardly Afghans, not the U.S., for fall of country | READER COMMENTARY

I’ve been watching all the finger-pointing and blame games going on now, especially by the Republicans, over the Afghanistan troop withdrawal. Common sense says there is only one group to blame for all the withdrawal chaos going on in Afghanistan now. Who, you ask? The Afghan government and mostly the Afghan military. We can supply them with the proper amount of military equipment to do the job of securing their country, we can give them years or even decades of one-on-one training and conditioning to create a functioning army to defend their country but the one thing you can’t teach them or give to them is what they needed the most and that was courage. That the one thing they had to develop all by themselves and that’s where everything fell apart (”CIA director meets Taliban leader in Kabul as fears for Afghanistan grow,” Aug. 24).
The Taliban came rushing in because the Afghan military didn’t have the courage nor even the desire to stop them. This is where all the blame should be focused not on the United States, not on President Joe Biden, not on the Republicans or the Democrats. It should be placed solely where it ultimately belongs, on Afghan cowards who joined the military to defend their country and failed miserably.
Like the saying goes, “you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make him drink.” We led the Afghan military to the point where they had all the training and equipment they needed to fight off the Taliban and secure their democratic government we helped them establish. Watching what is happening now it’s obvious. They just never had the courage to pull it off in the first place. There’s no use in thinking they can fight back now since the Taliban has taken control of all the military arms and equipment we left for the Afghan military to defend their country. Now, the Taliban is far better equipped to win any civil war that will soon come to be.
We didn’t waste our time and money preparing them to defend their democracy, they just wasted the opportunity to live in a democracy. If the Afghans wanted to live in a democracy, they should have fought for it, but then again, that takes courage.
Jeff Rew, Columbia
