Afghans are not cowards - they were deserted by leadership | READER COMMENTARY

Modern Afghanistan is a country that was created by the British and the Russians in the late 1800s with little regard for tribal or ethnic bonds within and beyond those boundaries. Afghanistan was often a pawn in games played by other nations, other nations who rarely understood Afghan society and culture. Add to this a long history of coups, assassinations and revolts under various emirs, princes, kings, dictators and presidents, and you can see that national unity has always been an elusive goal for the Afghan people.