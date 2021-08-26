Afghans are not cowards - they were deserted by leadership | READER COMMENTARY

I take exception to the letter, “Blame the cowardly Afghans for the fall of that country” (Aug. 25), which seems to suggest that the fault also lies with the Afghans themselves. Yes, it is a corrupt government and military officials who are responsible, but do not blame the Afghan people.
Modern Afghanistan is a country that was created by the British and the Russians in the late 1800s with little regard for tribal or ethnic bonds within and beyond those boundaries. Afghanistan was often a pawn in games played by other nations, other nations who rarely understood Afghan society and culture. Add to this a long history of coups, assassinations and revolts under various emirs, princes, kings, dictators and presidents, and you can see that national unity has always been an elusive goal for the Afghan people.
Afghan soldiers were not well supported by the government, were poorly fed and largely unpaid. The training they received from the United States and other nations was based on Western experience, means and methods which have proved ineffective in recent years including the Russians in the 1970s.
Faced with this lack of support and ineffective training, what choice did they have? The Afghan people are not cowards. They did what they needed to do to survive.
Nancy Benson, Freeland
