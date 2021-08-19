xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Don’t blame Biden for an Afghanistan loss 20 years in the making | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 19, 2021 4:24 PM
In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. When President Joe Biden took office early this year, Western allies were falling over themselves to welcome and praise him and hail a new era in trans-Atlantic cooperation. The collapse of Kabul certainly put a stop to that. Even some of his biggest fans are now churning out criticism. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)
In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. When President Joe Biden took office early this year, Western allies were falling over themselves to welcome and praise him and hail a new era in trans-Atlantic cooperation. The collapse of Kabul certainly put a stop to that. Even some of his biggest fans are now churning out criticism. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File) (Rahmat Gul/AP)

The Sun’s editorial correctly rejected efforts to blame President Joe Biden for the government collapse and Taliban takeover in Afghanistan (”The fall of Afghanistan: A sudden collapse years in the making,” Aug. 17).

President Biden had the courage to acknowledge the inevitable and finalize what Barack Obama began in 2014 and Donald Trump agreed to in 2020. While the final pullout could have been handled better, the end result would not have changed. The ability of the Taliban to take over the entire country in 11 days demonstrated the inability of the government and military to defend the country despite 20 years of American training and massive financial support.

Advertisement

Blaming President Biden for the collapse is like blaming a relief pitcher for losing a baseball game by giving up a run in the 9th inning with his team behind by 10.

Michael Lee, Towson

Advertisement
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement