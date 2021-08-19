Don’t blame Biden for an Afghanistan loss 20 years in the making | READER COMMENTARY

The Sun’s editorial correctly rejected efforts to blame President Joe Biden for the government collapse and Taliban takeover in Afghanistan (”The fall of Afghanistan: A sudden collapse years in the making,” Aug. 17).
President Biden had the courage to acknowledge the inevitable and finalize what Barack Obama began in 2014 and Donald Trump agreed to in 2020. While the final pullout could have been handled better, the end result would not have changed. The ability of the Taliban to take over the entire country in 11 days demonstrated the inability of the government and military to defend the country despite 20 years of American training and massive financial support.
Blaming President Biden for the collapse is like blaming a relief pitcher for losing a baseball game by giving up a run in the 9th inning with his team behind by 10.
Michael Lee, Towson
