Where is the accountability for years of mistakes in Afghanistan? | READER COMMENTARY

The editorial, “The fall of Afghanistan: A sudden collapse years in the making” (Aug. 17), was well done but we have to wonder why it took our politicians 20 years to figure out that this was a lost cause long ago.
Blaming Donald Trump and Joe Biden for this chaos leaves out the decades of leadership that has had their hand in supporting and paying for this seemingly endless war using a fully volunteer military force. Where is the accountability for hundreds of politicians who were happy to keep the hoppers full of money, equipment and personnel to fight an unwinnable war?
Likewise, our faith in the intelligence operation in the Pentagon and in civilian agencies is severely shaken in not being able to figure this out over many years and come up with a plan to get the job done in Afghanistan and get our people out of harm’s way.
The Taliban now have control of the country. Nobody is stopping them from enforcing their primitive laws that make executions brutal and swift and turning back the clock a thousand years to how things used to be. The big difference now is that they have the best modern weaponry possible to make them unstoppable, all provided courtesy of the Pentagon. What’s going to happen when the Afghan army traitors use those weapons against the U.S. soldiers who trained them how to use the weapons?
Dan Crumpler, Bradenton, Florida
