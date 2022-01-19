xml:space="preserve">
U.S. must act now to prevent famine deaths in Afghanistan | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jan 19, 2022 7:58 AM
An Afghan woman holds her children as she waits for a consultation outside a makeshift clinic at a sprawling settlement of mud brick huts housing those displaced by war and drought near Herat, Afghanistan, Dec. 16, 2021. The aid-dependent country’s economy was already teetering when the Taliban seized power in mid-August amid a chaotic withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops. The consequences have been devastating for a country battered by four decades of war, a punishing drought and the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)
Letter writer Rosalind Heid observes that “Something doesn’t feel comfortable about pledging $308 million to Afghanistan” (”U.S. should not send aid to Afghanistan,” Jan. 17). Perhaps she doesn’t understand the depth of the crisis. People in relief organizations who are in Afghanistan are predicting that as many as 1 million children will die because of drought and international economic sanctions.

The Taliban government is not to our liking. They discriminate against women in ways that most of us here in the U.S. find repugnant. However, a mother who dies, or watches her children die, will not be helped by Ms. Heid’s self-righteousness.

Charlie Cooper, Baltimore

