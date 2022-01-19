U.S. must act now to prevent famine deaths in Afghanistan | READER COMMENTARY

An Afghan woman holds her children as she waits for a consultation outside a makeshift clinic at a sprawling settlement of mud brick huts housing those displaced by war and drought near Herat, Afghanistan, Dec. 16, 2021. The aid-dependent country’s economy was already teetering when the Taliban seized power in mid-August amid a chaotic withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops. The consequences have been devastating for a country battered by four decades of war, a punishing drought and the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov) (Mstyslav Chernov/AP)