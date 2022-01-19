U.S. must act now to prevent famine deaths in Afghanistan | READER COMMENTARY

Letter writer Rosalind Heid observes that “Something doesn’t feel comfortable about pledging $308 million to Afghanistan” (”U.S. should not send aid to Afghanistan,” Jan. 17). Perhaps she doesn’t understand the depth of the crisis. People in relief organizations who are in Afghanistan are predicting that as many as 1 million children will die because of drought and international economic sanctions.
The Taliban government is not to our liking. They discriminate against women in ways that most of us here in the U.S. find repugnant. However, a mother who dies, or watches her children die, will not be helped by Ms. Heid’s self-righteousness.
Charlie Cooper, Baltimore
