Afghanistan withdrawal handled poorly | READER COMMENTARY

In this Aug. 21, 2021, file image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force aircrew, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, prepare to load qualified evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. (Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via AP, File) (Senior Airman Taylor Crul/AP)

Recently, the Biden administration provided a non-classified accounting of the Afghanistan withdrawal to the public. They indicated they were proud of the evacuation and discounted the chaos that was patently obvious in the media reporting and videos (”President Biden blames Trump for chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan,” April 6).

Frankly, I find nothing to be proud about when 13 Americans were killed along with large number of Afghans. The loss of billions of dollars in military equipment now in the hands of the Taliban indicates poor planning and execution.

But the worst outcome is the fate of woman and girls relegated by the evil Taliban rulers as second class humans in terms of education, jobs and public life; this is certainly nothing to be proud of. Then the administration has the gall to place the blame on the Trump administration that applied conditions to any potential withdrawal. The withdrawal was not set in stone and could have been nixed or modified by President Joe Biden.

— Michael Ernest, Catonsville

