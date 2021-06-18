Don’t leave behind U.S. interpreters in Afghanistan | READER COMMENTARY

Why are we not arranging to provide sanctuary to the Afghans acting as interpreters and in other key roles supporting our troops (“We must look out for our allies in Afghanistan,” June 7)? The United States has at least 18,000 people waiting for sanctuary with a nine month lead time. Getting these invaluable military supporters out by September 11, 2021 is impossible unless immediate action is taken.
Meanwhile, the Taliban are actively positioning themselves for large-scale offensives against major population centers, Afghan military installations and Afghan police. The likelihood of a treaty is nil considering that the Taliban have violated every cease fire agreement and have clear military superiority without our support of the Afghans. Waiting for an attack to happen is too late.
This is a human tragedy. It is Vietnam all over again. The men supporting our forces will be easily identified, tortured and killed. This is a bipartisan issue. Whether for military honor or valuing human life, we must act. The 18,000 vetted Muslims is a pittance compared to our border immigration problem. Politicos who believe such arrangements jeopardize a treaty need to wake up.
We put these brave people at risk. Abandoning them is sanctioning mass killings, betraying a trust and an embarrassment to our country and its values.
Sam Beardsley, Baltimore
