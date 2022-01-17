xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

U.S. should not send aid to Afghanistan | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jan 17, 2022 9:00 AM
Hundreds of Afghan men gather to apply for the humanitarian aid in Qala-e-Naw, Afghanistan, on Dec. 14, 2021. In a statement Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, the White House announced $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, offering new aid to the country as it edges toward a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban takeover nearly five months earlier. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov, File)
Hundreds of Afghan men gather to apply for the humanitarian aid in Qala-e-Naw, Afghanistan, on Dec. 14, 2021. In a statement Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, the White House announced $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, offering new aid to the country as it edges toward a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban takeover nearly five months earlier. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov, File) (Mstyslav Chernov/AP Photos/AP)

Something doesn’t feel comfortable about pledging $308 million to Afghanistan (”US announces $308 million in aid for Afghans as crisis grows,” Jan. 11). It sends a risky message that if some dangerous, brutal, fundamentalist group takes over your country, you’ll be rewarded with enormous goodwill aid.

Before one cent goes to Afghanistan, a country whose government enslaves women, abuses citizens and practices cruel Sharia law, we must demand the Taliban return the billions of dollars worth of weapons the United States left behind. Furthermore, Afghan leaders should pay reparations to families of the 13 U.S. service members killed by suicide bomb at the Kabul airport.

Advertisement

Even if Afghanis cheered as the Taliban gained control, many did not. Those are the ones I grieve for, along with the thousands who aided and supported American and international military personnel. Nevertheless, as a taxpayer who funded all the armaments left behind, we should use their return as a bargaining chip prior to any new aid being delivered.

Rosalind Heid, Baltimore

Advertisement
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement