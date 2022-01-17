U.S. should not send aid to Afghanistan | READER COMMENTARY

Something doesn’t feel comfortable about pledging $308 million to Afghanistan (”US announces $308 million in aid for Afghans as crisis grows,” Jan. 11). It sends a risky message that if some dangerous, brutal, fundamentalist group takes over your country, you’ll be rewarded with enormous goodwill aid.
Before one cent goes to Afghanistan, a country whose government enslaves women, abuses citizens and practices cruel Sharia law, we must demand the Taliban return the billions of dollars worth of weapons the United States left behind. Furthermore, Afghan leaders should pay reparations to families of the 13 U.S. service members killed by suicide bomb at the Kabul airport.
Even if Afghanis cheered as the Taliban gained control, many did not. Those are the ones I grieve for, along with the thousands who aided and supported American and international military personnel. Nevertheless, as a taxpayer who funded all the armaments left behind, we should use their return as a bargaining chip prior to any new aid being delivered.
Rosalind Heid, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.