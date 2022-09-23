Marylanders should try to use less water | READER COMMENTARY

In their recent commentary, Sara Love and Genevieve Segura, members of the Maryland State Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, observe that water across Maryland is unaffordable, costing more than 2% of household income (”Maryland residents deserve affordable water,” Sept. 16).

They offered several recommendations to help make water more affordable for more Maryland residents. These recommendations only address the price of a gallon of water and helping people pay for what they use. However, they do not mention conservation. If something is expensive, we all have incentive to use less.

A great way to reduce the cost of water is to use less. The inverse is also true. If something is inexpensive or free then people use more. Water is a precious resource. Many households use far more than they would if cost is a consideration. Conservation is good for the wallet and great for the environment. Let’s encourage people to use this precious resource with the respect that it deserves.

— Neil B. Cohen, Towson

