Changes to Stadium Place still a welcome development | READER COMMENTARY

As a resident of Ednor Gardens, I was very proud that my neighbors and the surrounding “Stadium Area Communities” backed a socially responsible plan for redevelopment of the 33rd Street site when the Orioles left Memorial Stadium. I have been thrilled to watch the opening of each new unit of quality affordable senior housing, the addition of the Weinberg Y, the coming together to create the Community Built Playground, the construction of the Ripken Field, and most recently the construction of the Gilchrist Hospice.