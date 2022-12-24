Advertisement
Readers Respond

Quarter-million-dollar homes are not ‘affordable’ housing | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Buildings in the 1600 block of West North Ave in the Penn North neighborhood are being rehabbed as part of the Zero Energy North Avenue Affordable Housing project, a zero-energy, mixed-use development. Nov. 15, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun).

It is wonderful that Parity Homes has received a $2 million grant from JPMorgan Chase to rehab 200 vacant homes in West Baltimore (”Chase opens West Baltimore branch, announces small business commitment through larger $20 million investment,” Dec. 7).

However, planning to sell them in “the $240,000 to $260,000 range” hardly seems to be providing affordable housing, which is what Parity Homes claims it will be doing.

— Dan Jerrems, Parkton

