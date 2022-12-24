Quarter-million-dollar homes are not ‘affordable’ housing | READER COMMENTARY

Buildings in the 1600 block of West North Ave in the Penn North neighborhood are being rehabbed as part of the Zero Energy North Avenue Affordable Housing project, a zero-energy, mixed-use development. Nov. 15, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun). (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

It is wonderful that Parity Homes has received a $2 million grant from JPMorgan Chase to rehab 200 vacant homes in West Baltimore (”Chase opens West Baltimore branch, announces small business commitment through larger $20 million investment,” Dec. 7).

However, planning to sell them in “the $240,000 to $260,000 range” hardly seems to be providing affordable housing, which is what Parity Homes claims it will be doing.

— Dan Jerrems, Parkton

