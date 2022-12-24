Quarter-million-dollar homes are not ‘affordable’ housing | READER COMMENTARY

It is wonderful that Parity Homes has received a $2 million grant from JPMorgan Chase to rehab 200 vacant homes in West Baltimore (”Chase opens West Baltimore branch, announces small business commitment through larger $20 million investment,” Dec. 7).
However, planning to sell them in “the $240,000 to $260,000 range” hardly seems to be providing affordable housing, which is what Parity Homes claims it will be doing.
— Dan Jerrems, Parkton
