The country needs affordable housing right now | READER COMMENTARY

In their recent commentary, Gregory Squires and Antwan Jones told us about research demonstrating a striking correlation between stable housing and physical health (”Housing policy affects population health, research shows,” Oct. 20). A healthy workforce produces more goods, generates more useful ideas and carries on more effective collaborations. Plus, when we stay healthier, health care costs for everyone stay lower. All those benefits are underpinned by stable housing.
Yet the National Low Income Housing Coalition reports that in Maryland, over 130,000 households cannot find access to an affordable place to live. That’s at least 130,000 people (not to mention their children) whose talents and health are being compromised.
Members of Congress and President Joe Biden continue to negotiate this very minute about recovery legislation. Maryland Reps. John Sarbanes and Kweisi Mfume and Sens. Ben Cardin and Christopher Van Hollen, please fund accessible, affordable low-income housing. If our neighbors are housed stably, all of us benefit.
Jan Kleinman, Baltimore
