Making college affordable a good use of tax dollars | READER COMMENTARY

Jordan Braithwaite, 21, center, an undergrad at Grambling State University facing over $10,000 in student loans, demonstrates outside the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington, D.C. A sharply divided Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

It never ceases to amaze me that people calling themselves American citizens don’t care about the future of the American people and our democracy. The majority of my extended family attended parochial and private elementary and high schools, as well as private colleges, law and medical schools. Our tax money paid for the construction and maintenance of public schools and colleges. Our tax money paid for faculty and staff, books and transportation. I’ve never heard anyone in my family whine about taxpayer-funded schools (”Good riddance to student loan bailout,” July 7).

The complaints about student loan forgiveness are pretty pathetic but reveal how self-centered so many Americans have become. I want every single American child to be well educated without being penalized by crushing debt. We know that our Western European counterparts do not bar anyone from attaining the education needed to compete in the 21st century.

I never look to Republicans for good ideas as they don’t appear to have any. They can self-implode in their culture wars. The rest of the nation needs to embrace our young people and provide them with the skills and wisdom to forge ahead. Let’s invest in our kids and our future.

— Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore

