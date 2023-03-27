Maryland should support accessory dwelling units | READER COMMENTARY

This is a no brainer (”Can the in-law apartment make a comeback?” March 22). As our population ages, it becomes increasingly important to provide housing for the elderly or adult children who can’t afford to purchase a house. Anyone who has a garage or separate dwelling on their existing property should be allowed to convert it into an ADU for aging parents or adult children.

With interest rates rising, purchasing a home is unaffordable for many families and young adults. This really wouldn’t contribute as much to increased populations as opponents claim —nowhere near what multiple houses put on minuscule lots or townhouses create.

— Dianne S. Salmon, Linthicum

