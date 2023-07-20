Adequate public facilities law: Easy to knock, harder to fix | READER COMMENTARY

Heavy equipment is seen on the 400-acre LaFarge sand quarry in Middle River. Area residents and environmental advocates successfully pushed back against developers’ plans to turn the quarry into an industrial office park as the Baltimore County Council revoked prior approval for the project in May. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

I am responding to David Plymyer’s recent commentary regarding the need to reform Baltimore County’s adequate public facilities ordinance or APFO (”Fix development laws to stop overcrowding Baltimore County schools,” July 18).

I have worked for many years to reduce overcrowding in our classrooms. By downzoning land, building more senior housing and constructing three new schools, Baltimore County has made progress in the northeast, although more needs to be done.

Reforming the APFO is complicated and not without controversy. Previous attempts did not have enough Baltimore County Council support to pass, but I am confident the new proposal will command enough votes. We have already seen the new council’s willingness to regulate unchecked growth by blocking the Lafarge Quarry planned unit development.

Plymyer chose not to provide recommendations or participate in the public meeting sponsored by the adequate public facilities ordinance task force. Sneering criticisms of the Baltimore County Council do not advance the public good, particularly when other stakeholders have provided thoughtful commentary and recommendations (”How Baltimore County can fix its broken zoning process,” May 15).

— David Marks, Perry Hall

The writer, a Republican, represents District 5 on the Baltimore County Council.

