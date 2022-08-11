Addiction recovery requires more than in-patient treatment | READER COMMENTARY

Mike Gimbel’s letter to the editor about treatment on demand will always be compelling in any year you will read it (”Hogan has shortchanged addiction treatment,” Aug. 6). However, what many in the treatment field seem to secretly want is more state and federally-subsidized business to cement their livelihoods and careers. All of these folks who are allegedly “in the know” are all aware that addiction is a chronic, incurable and fatal disease that must be treated with a program of recovery after treatment. Yes, continuing care in lower levels of outpatient care following a residential treatment episode should not only be a “must” but a “must” that has to be enforced. Folks handling the purse strings in these “treatment on demand” programs must incorporate this aspect into the funding agreement. During the continuing outpatient care cycle (six months minimum), addicted folks are directed to “12 Step” rooms like Alcoholic Anonymous to develop working support systems as they hopefully begin a new way of life.

I define a program of recovery or a “new way of life” as a concerted daily effort for an addicted individual to work a program of positive change in all life areas. They include first, staying clean and sober and second, attention to health — physical, mental, emotional and spiritual. Third is to work on everyday life (living in the world) and fourth on relationships in all areas. AA and Narcotics Anonymous meetings are always free and open to all. Many people — I’d say the vast majority of the folks seeking “treatment on demand” — have never followed through with continuing outpatient care and 12 Step groups on a daily basis post-residential care.

Advertisement

Society, as a whole, including lawmakers, seem oblivious to this fact. Their mistaken belief that sending people away for 30 days and they’ll be all better after 15 years of active addiction has been placing too high an expectation on treatment providers. If those addicted folks are “demanding treatment,” it’s time that “demands” for them to follow up with intensive outpatient, traditional outpatient and, hopefully, 12 Step groups must be in place.

I have been a state and internationally certified addictions counselor for 27 years. I still work in part-time practice in Anne Arundel County. I have been in an active program of recovery continually since 1984. That’s my experience.

Advertisement

Remember, treatment is never recovery.

— George Hammerbacher, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.