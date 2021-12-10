How to overcome disparities in drug treatment | READER COMMENTARY

The stark and distressing disparities of drug overdose rates and high-quality treatment access between Black and white Americans are finally getting the attention they deserve (“Surging OD deaths are a tragic racial justice issue,” Dec. 2).
We are two peer recovery specialists, people in recovery from substance use disorder (drug addiction) who have benefited from 500-plus hours of extensive training with Voices of Hope in Harford and Cecil counties. One of us (Michael Moore) is a Black man, the other (Don Mathis) is white.
Sadly, the heroin, fentanyl and counterfeit pills epidemic has spread beyond urban areas into Maryland’s suburban neighborhoods and rural communities. To rectify and avoid repeating harmful past inequities, it’s vital that policymakers, health care and treatment providers, law enforcement, community leaders and advocates promote and implement evidence-based strategies to reduce the number of overdoses and devastated lives.
Much good work is being done by many groups and individuals. Yet, much more needs to be done. Here are our three immediate action steps.
First, we need to end the stigma surrounding people with substance use disorder. Drug addiction is a treatable medical disease, not a moral failing or lack of will power.
Second, health care providers, emergency room staff, law enforcement, educators, human services professionals and others need to treat all marginalized people with respect and empathy. Who are the marginalized? They are those individuals and groups who are systematically excluded from Maryland’s social and economic mainstreams because of their race, age, ethnicity, gender, physical ability, educational attainment and income levels.
Third, consistent with the recommendations of the UCLA researchers writing on The Sun’s opinion pages, there is a compelling case for major expansion of harm reduction programs and services. Strong, rigorous evaluations on the effectiveness of needle exchange services, medication-supporter treatment, fentanyl strips for detecting this often-fatal opioid and peer support services provide more than enough evidence to merit increased public and private funding.
As two guys in long-term recovery who work every day to help people and families with substance use disorder, we know from our personal experiences that there are pathways to sober, healthier and better lives.
Michael Moore, Dundalk
Don Mathis, Havre de Grace
The writers are peer recovery specialists at Voices of Hope.
