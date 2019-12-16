Speaking of Orioles issues, when are they going to lower prices to the games and for MASN, since they will once again be one of the worst teams in the league? Attendance might even drop below 1 million. I fear that the Angelos family will be like Bob Irsay and threaten to move the team due to poor support like Irsay did our Colts after he ruined them and chased away a great fan base. I was a season ticket holder when they left.