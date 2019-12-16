I think it is a shame that Adam Jones had to go to Japan (“Former Orioles star Adam Jones announces move to Japan: ‘It’s now time to move on to my next chapter in life,'” Dec. 10). The Orioles should have brought him back. He played hard, did things for the community and was a very good ball player.
While the Orioles are wasting about $15 million a season on Chris Davis, they could have had Adam Jones for about $4 million a year. He would have been like a player-coach for the young players. I guess they are holding it against him for not agreeing to be traded near the end of the 2017 season.
Speaking of Orioles issues, when are they going to lower prices to the games and for MASN, since they will once again be one of the worst teams in the league? Attendance might even drop below 1 million. I fear that the Angelos family will be like Bob Irsay and threaten to move the team due to poor support like Irsay did our Colts after he ruined them and chased away a great fan base. I was a season ticket holder when they left.
Joe Heldmann, Catonsville
