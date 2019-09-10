Baltimore-bred activist Liz McAllister is relentless and courageous

Patrick O’Neil’s account (“Activist with Baltimore roots languishes in Georgia jail,” Sept. 8) of Liz McAllister’s selfless commitment to ridding the world of nuclear weapons is a story of tremendous personal sacrifice. There are the horrible conditions that she has had to live under in jail, but also the tortuous passing of more than 500 days without being able to embrace her beloved grandchildren, watch them grow, calm their fears and give them comfort other than by her deeds which sing of faith and hope.
Her crime was a non-violent symbolic disarming of the major base of Trident submarines that possess enough nuclear weapons to end life on our planet. As a mother and grandmother, I am aware that at any moment by accident or impulse the nuclear weapons could fly and our grandchildren ‘s future wiped out. How grateful I am to Liz McAllister for what she has done for all of the world’s children. Those who fund and plan nuclear war are the criminals and we who say nothing are culpable as well.
Dr. Gwen L. DuBois
The writer is a member of Physicians for Social Responsibility
