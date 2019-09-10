Baltimore-bred activist Liz McAllister is relentless and courageous

Her crime was a non-violent symbolic disarming of the major base of Trident submarines that possess enough nuclear weapons to end life on our planet. As a mother and grandmother, I am aware that at any moment by accident or impulse the nuclear weapons could fly and our grandchildren ‘s future wiped out. How grateful I am to Liz McAllister for what she has done for all of the world’s children. Those who fund and plan nuclear war are the criminals and we who say nothing are culpable as well.