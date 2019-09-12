ACLU not concerned with public safety in Baltimore crime fight

It would appear from the article on Gov. Hogan’s offered aid to Baltimore in the fight against crime that the American Civil Liberties Union would rather keep the status quo in the crime rate than use the surveillance plane to aid police in containing crime (“Hogan pledges $21 million for Baltimore crime fight, endorses surveillance plane," Sept. 11).
David Rocah, a senior staff attorney of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, warned Tuesday against a return to using the surveillance system. “Governor Hogan is as wrong and misguided as Ross McNutt,” Mr. Roach said. “His endorsement of it demonstrates the contempt with which he holds the residents of Baltimore, who are the ones who will have a virtual police officer following their every movement ― not the governor.” How contemptible to give Baltimore $21 million in further aid. I think the ACLU is misguided in their “holier than thou” attitude.
The purpose of the plane surveillance is to aid the police in locating and capturing criminal elements and not to track individual city residents. That in itself would be absurd. But the ACLU is so concerned about a “big boogeyman in the sky" that they would rather give the criminals full rein of control in Baltimore and allow the homicide and crime rate to continue on.
“It’s a cynical attempt to use the failings of public safety in Baltimore as a government power grab," Mr. Rocah further said. "There’s nothing more despicable than that.” A power grab? Who in the hell would want to grab it? How about it being a fix to the failings of public safety in Baltimore? What is your recommendation to lower the crime rate, Mr. Rocah, since you readily admit to the failings of public safety?
I guess the safety of the Baltimore residents is not considered a “civil liberty” by the ACLU.
Stanley Chrzanowski, Baltimore
