ACLU not concerned with public safety in Baltimore crime fight

David Rocah, a senior staff attorney of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, warned Tuesday against a return to using the surveillance system. “Governor Hogan is as wrong and misguided as Ross McNutt,” Mr. Roach said. “His endorsement of it demonstrates the contempt with which he holds the residents of Baltimore, who are the ones who will have a virtual police officer following their every movement ― not the governor.” How contemptible to give Baltimore $21 million in further aid. I think the ACLU is misguided in their “holier than thou” attitude.