Football, not academics, the priority at University of Maryland

Yes, by all means, let’s cancel classes at the University of Maryland after noon on September 27 in order to accommodate the evening football game with Penn State (“Maryland will cancel classes, clear campus in advance of Friday night football game vs. Penn State on Sept. 27,” July 23).
But let’s stop pretending that academics is the highest priority in College Park for Dr. Loh and company (“Football ahead of academics once again at the University of Maryland,” July 25).
Don DeArmon, Frederick
