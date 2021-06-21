ACA lives: Now, let’s finish the work on affordable health care | READER COMMENTARY

The recent Sun editorial (”Affordable health care: Supreme Court ruling helps but more to be done,” June 18) had it exactly right: The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act — for the third and, hopefully, final time — was a great victory.
The ACA is here to stay giving more than 30 million Americans, including hundreds of thousands in Maryland, affordable health insurance. This provides them with peace of mind and access to the good care everybody needs. It is time for the stubborn opponents of the ACA to stop trying to repeal this remarkably successful law and work constructively to strengthen our health care system.
We also thank The Sun for praising the new health subsidies enacted this year by the Maryland General Assembly, which will help lower income young people afford health care insurance. We need to build on this with additional state subsidies and by automatically enrolling people eligible for free or low cost coverage. And we need to make sure that undocumented Marylanders get health care coverage. These measures will benefit all of us by reducing uncompensated hospital care for which we all pay with higher health insurance premiums.
The Affordable Care Act will remain a vital part of our health care system; our job is to finish the work and make sure all Americans have access to high-quality health care.
Vincent DeMarco, Baltimore
The writer is president of the Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.