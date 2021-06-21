ACA lives: Now, let’s finish the work on affordable health care | READER COMMENTARY

We also thank The Sun for praising the new health subsidies enacted this year by the Maryland General Assembly, which will help lower income young people afford health care insurance. We need to build on this with additional state subsidies and by automatically enrolling people eligible for free or low cost coverage. And we need to make sure that undocumented Marylanders get health care coverage. These measures will benefit all of us by reducing uncompensated hospital care for which we all pay with higher health insurance premiums.