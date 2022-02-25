Don’t like employer-based health insurance? Consider the alternatives | READER COMMENTARY

Don’t ignore Affordable Care Act’s lifesaving benefits
I wondered a few things while reading Nina Owcharenko Schaefer’s recent commentary (“How the left undermines employer-base health coverage,” Feb. 18).
Does she have a plan for health coverage for the more than 25 million Americans who work part-time? Certainly some of those folks want to work full-time, but their employer has limited their hours to avoid providing health care coverage.
Has she ever worked at a company where health care coverage was reduced, while copays and deductibles increased?
Has she talked to a person just starting in his or her career who is frustrated by the lack of full-time positions in a chosen field and is working two or three part-time gigs to make ends meet? That same person may have lost a good-paying full-time job thanks to a merger or executive decision that it’s time for the company “to do more with less.”
I give The Heritage Foundation senior researcher credit for pointing out some flaws with employer-based health care. She mentioned these can include advantages for highly compensated employees and an inability to accommodate a changing labor force. Those are two mighty big issues in a nation where income disparity keeps expanding and the labor market is undergoing huge changes thanks to a two-year pandemic.
Does the Affordable Care Act have its flaws? Yes. But I have grown tired of people who continually bash it while neglecting the benefits it provides to millions of Americans who otherwise would be without insurance.
Greg Pearson, Perry Hall
Single-payer health coverage is the key to cutting health care costs
Nina Owcharenko Schaefer praises employers who enroll their employees in high deductible health insurance plans combined with individual savings accounts, noting that such plans have grown from 3% in 2006 to 40% in 2021. (“How the left undermines employer-base health coverage,” Feb. 18.) She claims that these plans are among the innovative strategies being tested by employers to control costs and improve outcomes.
High deductible plans are clearly one way to control employers’ costs, since these plans generally come with lower premiums. But the costs are passed along to employees, who must meet the high deductibles every year — generally thousands of dollars out of pocket — before they can begin to receive any benefits. High deductible plans can be financially devastating when someone is faced with a health crisis.
High deductible plans in no way improve health outcomes, since they are barriers to care. Adults in poor health go without health care due to cost barriers at twice the rate of healthier adults, and one of the main barriers for people with insurance is a high deductible.
The key to reducing health care costs is for the U.S. to move to a Medicare for All, single-payer system. And Medicare for All would improve outcomes by providing comprehensive health care coverage to everyone living in the U.S.
In the U.S. we have hundreds of private insurance companies, Medicaid programs that vary from state to state, and a complex mix of public and private Medicare plans, reimbursing doctors and hospitals for health care.
Instead of our multiple public and private payers, Medicare for All would be a single, public payer. A streamlined reimbursement program would reduce overhead, which comprises more than 20% of our total health care spending, and it would allow for more standardized price and rate setting, which would reduce costs and improve transparency.
Instead of trying to reduce costs by leaving more and more people without insurance or with inadequate insurance, we can control health care costs by covering everyone, and streamlining reimbursement for health services through a single payer system. Medicare for All would be a win-win.
Kristy Fogle and Jackie MacMillan
The writers are, respectively, founder of the Maryland Progressive Healthcare Coalition and a volunteer there.
Guilty of wanting to eliminate employer-based coverage
As a supporter of Improved Medicare for All, I plead “guilty” to wanting to eliminate employer-based coverage (“How the left undermines employer-based health coverage” by Nina Owcharenko Schaefer). My preferred legislation would cover everyone, unleash creativity, save almost all individuals money and strengthen the doctor-patient relationship.
Under Improved Medicare for All, everyone, regardless of age, income or employment status would be guaranteed all medically necessary services from cradle to grave. This pandemic has shown how millions of people can lose their health coverage when businesses close or downsize.
Uncoupling health insurance from a job unleashes entrepreneurial undertakings and promotes innovation.
While Medicare pays less than 3% of its budget on administration, profit-driven insurance companies spend as much as 30%. Medicare for All would allow the government to negotiate drug prices. Savings from these items, coupled with modest progressive new taxes, would fund the program. Premiums, deductibles and co-payments would be eliminated and Physicians for a National Health Program estimates that 95% of all households would save money.
Medicare for All allows patients and their medical providers to make decisions free of insurance company interference or network limitations. Patients can choose their doctors, including keeping their present caregivers. Since paperwork for billing would be greatly reduced, doctors could spend more time practicing their profession.
Since at least 1998, the percentage of people covered by employer-based health insurance has been steadily declining. It’s time for Medicare for All.
Richard Bruning, Baltimore