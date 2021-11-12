Lawmakers: A stronger ACA keeps Marylanders healthy | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland puts the health of its residents first and our work is getting results. A recent study ranks Maryland as having the fifth best health care system in the nation, a strong validation of our efforts over many years. Our strong health system has helped Maryland become the sixth most vaccinated state in the nation.
These successes were due to the strong policy direction set by the Maryland General Assembly over the past decade to fully implement and build on the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) to benefit Marylanders (”ACA lives: Now, let’s finish the work on affordable health care,” June 21).
Since the ACA was approved in 2010, we have passed a series of measures to make sure that Marylanders can take full advantage of its benefits including being one of the first states to create its own health benefit exchange and accepting the expansion of Medicaid to cover more lower-income adults.
We created the Health Insurance Coverage Protection Commission in 2017 to explore new approaches to expanding care. As the commission’s co-chairs, we enacted first-in-the-nation laws including an effective reinsurance program to bring down the cost of health coverage. We also established the Easy Enrollment Program to make it easy to get coverage while filing state income tax returns. As a result, over 400,000 uninsured Marylanders received coverage, our uninsured rate went from 13% to 6%, and other states are following our lead.
This year, the General Assembly continued the progress by passing the Health Equity Resource Act sponsored by Sen. Antonio Hayes and Dels. Erek L. Barron and Jazz Lewis, which will create health equity resource communities across the state. These areas will receive new resources designed to end health disparities and improve health outcomes for people who have lacked access to the care they need. We look forward to working with the Community Health Resources Commission to implement this critically important measure.
We also enacted a measure sponsored by Sen. Brian Feldman (one of this letter’s writers) and Del. Ken Kerr that dedicates up to $20 million per year over the next two years to provide additional subsidies for lower-income young adults to obtain health insurance. This will make coverage more affordable and add thousands of young and healthy people to the insurance rolls, which will help keep premiums lower for all of us.
This state subsidy program, plus new federal subsidies available through the American Rescue Plan Act, mean that health coverage will be much more affordable to uninsured Marylanders of all ages at marylandhealthconnection.gov.
There is much more to do to address inequities in our health care system and achieve our goal of making sure all Marylanders have access to high-quality, affordable care. We encourage all Marylanders get insured and tell others to do the same — particularly young people who may be eligible for subsidies that were not available last year.
Use the Health Benefit Exchange for easy enrollment or just check a box on your tax returns to enroll in the insurance program. This new measure, recently passed by the General Assembly, makes enrollment easier than ever before and is being considered as the federal level to expand health care coverage across the country.
Together, we have achieved great progress in making Maryland a leader in health care coverage. We thank the hundreds of faith-based, health care, community, labor and business groups that are part of the Maryland Health Care For All! Coalition for all their advocacy and outreach work.
We also thank the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange for working efficiently to implement policies we established.
Sometimes it’s important to take a step back and assess how we are doing as a state. The results are clear: Maryland is a national leader in making sure its residents have access to good health care.
Sen. Brian Feldman and Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk, Annapolis
The writers, both Democrats, represent District 15 (Montgomery County) and District 21 (Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties) and serve, respectively, as vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee and vice chair of the House Health and Government Operations Committee.
