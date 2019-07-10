5th Circuit won’t judge Obamacare’s worth, only its legality

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th circuit will have no role in deciding whether Obamacare coverage is good or bad or needed (“Can Obamacare survive a real death panel?” July 9). It can only decide if the mandated “fine” or tax is constitutional.
So all the discussion about the promised benefits is irrelevant. Most of the defenders of forcing all Americans to submit to Obamacare coverage seem now to prefer to force all Americans into “Medicare for all.”
Politicians always want all of us to obey and submit to what they claim is good for us.
Richard E. Ralston, Newport Beach, Calif.
The writer is executive director of Americans for Free Choice in Medicine.