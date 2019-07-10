5th Circuit won’t judge Obamacare’s worth, only its legality

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2015, file photo, a man walks in front of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The fate of former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law, and its coverage and insurance protections for millions of Americans, is again being argued before a panel of judges _ this time a federal appeals court in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman, File) (Jonathan Bachman / AP)