xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

AOC was right to call out abusive language at work. I wish I had years ago. | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 05, 2020 8:08 AM
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., walks Capitol Hill in Washington, on March 27, 2020, left, and Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., at the Capitol in Washington on March 28, 2017. (AP Photo, File)
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., walks Capitol Hill in Washington, on March 27, 2020, left, and Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., at the Capitol in Washington on March 28, 2017. (AP Photo, File) (AP)

No, I wasn’t surprised by Rep. Ted Yoho’s abusive language toward a younger, female colleague because I, like many other women, have been the recipient of similar language. Your editorial (”Surprised by Rep. Yoho’s verbal abuse? Maybe you should ask yourself why,” July 30) sparked a memory of an incident that occurred some 30 years ago when I was a manager in a Maryland state agency.

My male supervisor, male colleague and I were having a discussion about management issues when the colleague volunteered the comment that I was known by employees as a “bitch.” My supervisor didn’t hesitate a moment before responding, “Well, that’s what she needs to be to get the work done.” I was struck speechless. I thank Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for calling out men who feel free to use abusive language against women when I didn’t do so.

Advertisement

Joan Salim, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement