AOC was right to call out abusive language at work. I wish I had years ago. | READER COMMENTARY

No, I wasn’t surprised by Rep. Ted Yoho’s abusive language toward a younger, female colleague because I, like many other women, have been the recipient of similar language. Your editorial (”Surprised by Rep. Yoho’s verbal abuse? Maybe you should ask yourself why,” July 30) sparked a memory of an incident that occurred some 30 years ago when I was a manager in a Maryland state agency.
My male supervisor, male colleague and I were having a discussion about management issues when the colleague volunteered the comment that I was known by employees as a “bitch.” My supervisor didn’t hesitate a moment before responding, “Well, that’s what she needs to be to get the work done.” I was struck speechless. I thank Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for calling out men who feel free to use abusive language against women when I didn’t do so.
Joan Salim, Baltimore
