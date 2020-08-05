AOC was right to call out abusive language at work. I wish I had years ago. | READER COMMENTARY

My male supervisor, male colleague and I were having a discussion about management issues when the colleague volunteered the comment that I was known by employees as a “bitch.” My supervisor didn’t hesitate a moment before responding, “Well, that’s what she needs to be to get the work done.” I was struck speechless. I thank Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for calling out men who feel free to use abusive language against women when I didn’t do so.